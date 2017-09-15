Red Sox fined for stealing signs, Yanks docked lesser amount

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have been fined by Major League Baseball for using electronic equipment to steal signs given by a Yankees catcher this season, and New York has been fined a lesser amount for improper use of a dugout telephone in an earlier year.

The discipline was announced Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred found insufficient evidence to support an allegation by Boston that the Yankees made inappropriate use of the YES Network against the Red Sox.

The New York Times reported this month that during an August series video clips sent to the commissioner’s office by the Yankees showed Boston assistant athletic trainer Jon Jochim looking at an Apple Watch. Jochim then relayed information to outfielder Brock Holt and second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was seen passing information to Chris Young.

Manfred said Boston’s owners and front office had no advance knowledge of what occurred.

