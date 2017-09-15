SportzEdge Game of the Week: Daniel Hand at Shelton

(WTNH)–We’re back for Week 2 of our “Game of the Week” festivities, coming at you this time from Shelton High School, as the Gaels get ready to take on Daniel Hand in what should be a great matchup.

You can watch the game live on SportzEdge.com, and check out highlights of the game on SportzEdge on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m.

Erik Dobratz kicked off our coverage on Friday night from Shelton. He caught up with Gaels players to talk about what a great home field advantage the team has, plus heard a little ‘YMCA’ from the band.

Don’t forget you can chip in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma through “Connecticut Kicks-In at Kickoff,” taking place at high school games throughout the state:

Shelton has a young group, but head coach Jeff Roy says his squad is getting better with each practice:

