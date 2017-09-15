UConn men’s basketball releases complete 2017-18 schedule

jalen adams UConn mens basketball releases complete 2017 18 schedule
Connecticuts Jalen Adams in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball released its complete 2017-18 schedule on Friday, after the American Athletic Conference finalized its slate.

Check out the full schedule here.

The Huskies have another challenging non-conference schedule, including a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Invitational.

UConn will take on Oregon, either Michigan State or DePaul, and either the University of Portland, Arkansas, North Carolina or Oklahoma in the three-day event. Check out the full bracket here.

They’ll also travel to Madison Square Garden to take on Syracuse in the Jimmy V Classic on December 5, before travleing to Arizona on the 21st and Auburn on the 23rd.

UConn will host Wichita State in the Shockers’ first-ever AAC game on December 3rd in Hartford, and they’ll travel to Wichita for the first time on February 10.

The Huskies take a break from AAC play on January 20 when Villanova comes to the XL Center. Gotta love those old Big East games.

UConn plays 16 regular season home games, including nine at Gampel Pavilion and seven at the XL Center.

The regular season wraps up on March 4 at Houston.

