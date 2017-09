(WTNH)–The Bunnell Bulldogs were hosting East Haven on Friday night. Bunnell had lots of offense. Chris N’Dabian can run for the ‘Dogs. He makes a great cutback and he takes off down the sidelines. We thought he was gone, but good hustle by Ryan Cordova tracking him down after a 55-yard gain.

Avery Nunn knocks in a field goal to cap off the drive, and that made it 31 nothing Bunnell at the half.

Bunnell would go on to win, 38-0.

Check out the highlights above.

