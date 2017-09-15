WATCH: Darien cruises past McMahon, 47-0, in first game under the lights

By Published:

(WTNH)–Darien entered Friday riding a 26-game winning streak. They’re No. 1 in the state, and for the first time, now have lights at their home field. They were pumped heading into their game against Brien McMahon.

Check out the highlights.

“It was great, you know we had all the fans over there, and it was a great atmosphere. There was a lot of hype before the game, you know and we have a really tough opponent next week. And I said at the start of the game, you know there are hundreds and hundreds of Blue Wave alumni that would do anything to be in your shoes tonight, I said, but you have to represent them and make them proud and go out and play hard.”

Darien and St. Joseph of Trumbull go up against each other next week. St. Joe’s beat New Canaan in Week 1. That should be a great game.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s