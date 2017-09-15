WATCH LIVE: High School Football: Shelton vs. Daniel Hand

Published:

(WTNH)–It’s Friday, and that means high school football here at SportzEdge. Our Game of the Week has us in Shelton, for a great matchup between two young teams with a ton of tradition.

The Gaels are hosting Daniel Hand of Madison, and you can watch the game live, right here on this page, starting at 7 p.m.

Shelton is looking for its first win of the year after a tough loss to Cheshire last week. Head coach Jeff Roy’s team has a lot of athletes, and a lot of tough kids as well.

Hand started its season 1-0, after knocking off defending Class M champion Hillhouse in Week 1.

This should be a great matchup.

