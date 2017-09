(WTNH)–Masuk hosted New London on Friday night in Monroe. The Panthers were looking sharp from the jump, as they came right out and scored early.

Matthew Hersch rolls out to the right, finds Ryan Shaw wide open in the end zone. Twelve yards for the touchdown, Masuk had an early 7-0 lead.

The next trip down the field, Masuk finds the end zone again. Micky Zuk goes in from three yards out. The Panthers led, 14-0.

They’d go on to win it by the final score of 50-0.

Check out the highlights.

