WATCH: West Haven rolls past Wilbur Cross, 47-20

By and Published:

(WTNH)–Week 2 in high school football action kicked off on Friday afternoon, as UConn commit Travis Jones and Wilbur Cross of New Haven hosted West Haven. The Westies struck first in the opening quarter, thanks to running back Chris Chance.

He did most of the work on the first scoring drive, including finishing it off with a TD.

The Blue Devils took a 6-0 lead. The Governors would respond on a long run by Jasaiah Barnes, but West Haven pulls away in the second half to win it, 47-20.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

