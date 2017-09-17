After 20 years, Bluefish’s run in Bridgeport comes to an end

(WTNH)–Twenty years of baseball with the Bridgeport Bluefish came to an end on Sunday. The Bluefish lost to the Somerset Patriots, 9-2, in their final game ever in the Park City.

The city has decided to turn The Ballpark at Harbor Yard into a concert venue going forward. The franchise will move to High Point, North Carolina in time for the 2019 season. There has been no official word on where (or if) the team will play next season.

Still, the Bluefish have had a lot of great memories in Bridgeport over the years. Back in 2014, Pete Rose was a guest-manager for a game. Jennie Finch and Roger Clemens have done the same. Tracy McGrady even pitched there, for the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The loss meant Bridgeport was eliminated from playoff contention.

