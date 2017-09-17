WATCH: North Haven cruises past Harding, 54-35

(WTNH)–The Southern Connecticut Conference expanded this year, adding Harding and Bassick. Both Bridgeport schools spent time in the FCIAC. Harding most recently played in the Constitution State Conference.

Harding hosted a less-than welcoming North Haven squad in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Mark Montano handed off to Zachary Orth for a touchdown. He’d later go up the gut for another score. North Haven had a 34-13 lead at the half. They’d go on to win, 54-35.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff