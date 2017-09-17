WATCH: St. Joseph avoids letdown, cruises past Fairfield Warde, 52-13

(WTNH)–St. Joseph of Trumbull is coming off a big win over New Canaan last week, an upset that kept Rams coach Lou Marinelli from becoming the state’s all-time wins leader.
The Cadets were back at it, hoping not to have a letdown in Week 2, hosting Fairfield Warde.
David Summers and Jared Mallozzi made sure they didn’t have a letdown. Summers found the senior wideout in the first–he makes a nice sliding snag. St. Joe’s would go up 7-0.
In the second quarter, it was more of the same. Summers finds Mallozi again.
St. Joe’s was all over the Mustangs. They win this one by the final score of 52-13.