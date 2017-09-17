West Haven’s Jimmy Williams defends WBC welterweight title belt on his birthday

Published:

(WTNH)–No one seems to be as busy these days as New Haven boxer Jimmy Williams. He recently became a father, as his wife had twins. He also defended his WBC USA Welterweight belt on Saturday night, which just so happened to be his birthday.

Williams was in Rhode Island, taking on Juan Rodriguez. He was on his A-game early, scoring a knockdown on Rodriguez. He used a nice flurry in the 10th round to stay in control.

He successfully defends his WBC USA welterweight belt, winning on his birthday.

Check out the highlights.

