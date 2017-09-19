Brookfield’s Austin DaSilva enjoying early success with UConn men’s soccer

Related Coverage Former New Canaan star Scott Levene leading UConn soccer in net

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn men’s soccer team is looking for consistency.

Ray Reid’s Huskies have had some good first halves this year, but the 2nd half has been another story.

CT has scored 5 goals this season, none have come in the second half.

One of the bright spots has been the play of freshman Austin Dasilva, the former Brookfield High star, who was the state’s player of the year last season.

DaSilva also won a Class M championship in basketball with the Bobcats.

Earlier this month, DaSilva scored his first career goal at UConn.

Reid and the Huskies coaching staff loves DaSilva’s upside.

“He’s gonna be outstanding for us, he’s a competitor,” says Reid. “It’s just teaching him at this next level how he can be successful.”

UConn has two wins, two losses and two ties on the year.

The Huskies play at Temple on Saturday night.

