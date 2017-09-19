Friends remember CT Racing Legend Ted Christopher

Stafford Motor Speedway to retire #13 in memory of Christopher

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The CT Sports scene lost a legend over the weekend.

Race car driver Ted Christopher died in a plane crash.

The news caught the entire NASCAR family by surprise.

Some of the biggest names in the sport expressed sympathy for the Christopher family.

The 59 year old dominated the local race scene for decades, some say he was the greatest modified driver of all-time.

For those who knew him best, like Billy “Bear” Calicchio, Christopher raced hard and left it all on the track.

“No one drove harder lap after lap. Some people saw him as the villian and he loved that, he just loved that” said Caliccho with a smile, “really a good guy.”

This Friday, Stafford Motor Speedway will retire Christopher’s number 13. He had 131 career wins at the track.

Christopher’s first win at Stafford came in 1986. His last was was just 10 days ago on September 8th.

