Is Cheshire football back?

(WTNH)–One of the state’s best high school football programs is back. The Cheshire Rams have started the season 2-0 and are now ranked 4th in the state.

Now in his sixth season, head coach Don Drust’s guys have wins over two really good teams–Shelton and Norwich Free Academy.

The Rams have have a good mix of talented experience and youth. This team has championship goals, but a one practice, one play, one game mentality.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of establishing who we want to be and our expectations so I don’t think I’m ever satisfied I think there’s things that you can always get batter at and learn from and do better.”

“Playing one week at a time is always somewhat difficult but coach always tell us one day at a time, go 1-0 everyday, concentrate on that one week and win, go to the next week and win , got to the next week and win, just take one day and one game at a time.”

“Both of those wins are great wins, this is where we want to be at this point in the season but were not where we want to be yet and were still working at that.”

Cheshire will host North Haven this Friday night.

