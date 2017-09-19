Is Cheshire football back?

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–One of the state’s best high school football programs is back. The Cheshire Rams have started the season 2-0 and are now ranked 4th in the state.

Now in his sixth season, head coach Don Drust’s guys have wins over two really good teams–Shelton and Norwich Free Academy.

The Rams have have a good mix of talented experience and youth. This team has championship goals, but a one practice, one play, one game mentality.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of establishing who we want to be and our expectations so I don’t think I’m ever satisfied I think there’s things that you can always get batter at and learn from and do better.”

“Playing one week at a time is always somewhat difficult but coach always tell us one day at a time, go 1-0 everyday, concentrate on that one week and win, go to the next week and win , got to the next week and win, just take one day and one game at a time.”

“Both of those wins are great wins, this is where we want to be at this point in the season but were not where we want to be yet and were still working at that.”

Cheshire will host North Haven this Friday night.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s