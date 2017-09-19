Mike Francesa makes it official; he is sticking with intention to leave WFAN on December 15th

New York sports talk radio station WFAN-66 continued to make its own news today (Tuesday) when Mike Francesa reiterated his stance that he would sign-off for good on Dec. 15th despite rumors he might stay on because of morning announcer Craig Carton’s arrest by federal authorities.

In the days following the incident, Carton was suspended from the station and simultaneously resigned after charges were lodged against him for being involved in a ticket-selling Ponzi scheme. Whichever came first, suspension or resignation, his (high-pitched) voice has been silenced on the airwaves of WFAN.

Following the news of the Carton exit, Francesa told the New York Post that he would not turn his back on the station “if I thought it was in trouble.”

Perhaps he doesn’t think that it really is in trouble, because today (Tuesday) he told his audience that nothing has changed regarding his intention to bid a farewell.

“Now that the things have settled down, we can announce that I am going back to my original schedule and I’ll be departing on 12 – 15,” Francesa said. He added, “that is now official.”

Many New Yorkers wondered if Francesa could be convinced to remain a while longer and help soften the loss of Carton if the station did not find a permanent replacement to serve as co-host with Boomer Esiason.

The 63-year old Francesa did not shoot down the idea. That is, until today.

