Mike Katz unveils WWII hero Bud Anderson tribute car at Air Force Convention

(WTNH)– It took six years, hundreds of thousands of dollars but it was all worth it to former Mr Universe and Mr America Mike Katz.

His tribute to World War II hero Bud Anderson was unveiled last night at the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary Air Space Conference, just outside out Washington, D.C.

A vintage car designed as a replica of Anderson’s fighter plane, The “Old Crow.”

Anderson, a 95 year old former fighter pilot was in attendance, honored as the events Distinguished American.

Katz said Anderson spent an hour and a half going over the car. He even sat inside and wanted to take it for a ride.

