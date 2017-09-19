Quinnipiac women’s hockey chosen 9th in USA Today preseason poll

HAMDEN, Connecticut – The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team was ranked ninth in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women’s College Hockey Preseason Poll, released on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Quinnipiac is coming off their fifth-straight 20-win season in which head coach Cassie Turner’s squad posted a 21-10-6 record including a mark of 13-6-3 in ECAC Hockey play, good for the fifth-seed in last season’s league tournament.

The Bobcats return 100-point scorer T.T. Cianfarano, who has accumulated 58 goals and 50 assists for 108 points in 109 career games through 2016-17. In addition to Cianfarano, the Bobcats’ leading scorer in Melissa Samoskevich also returns after totaling 10 goals and a team-high 19 assists for a team-leading 29 points as a sophomore last season.

Joining the Quinnipiac squad this season is Anna Kilponen, a transfer from North Dakota who has extensive Olympic experience as a member of the Finnish National Team that competed in Sochi in 2014. The Bobcats welcome eight new players to this year’s squad and look to replace All-ECAC Hockey selection Taryn Baumgardt as well as three of their top 10 scorers from a year ago and the team’s two-year starter in goal in Sydney Rossman, who won 52 games in 78 starts including half (26) by shutout.

Clarkson was ranked first in the poll, followed by Wisconsin and Minnesota. Boston College and Minnesota Duluth round out the top half of the poll. Fellow ECAC members St. Lawrenece and Cornell sit at No. 6 and No.7. Northeastern is one spot ahead of the Bobcats, and Robert Morris sits one place behind.

Quinnipiac opens up its season on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. hosting Concordia in an exhibition at the High Point Solutions Arena at the Quinnipiac Sports Center. The Bobcats then travel to Maine to play on Sept. 29 and 30 to begin the regular season.

