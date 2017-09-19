UConn outlines options for fans who bought football tickets to rescheduled games

(WTNH)–UConn has developed multiple options for fans who purchased season tickets or individual game tickets to one of the rescheduled football games.

Fans who purchased season tickets or tickets to the South Florida or East Carolina games and still plan to attend either game despite the schedule change can still show their original tickets and get in.

If you purchased a ticket for the USF game originally scheduled on September 9, simply bring that ticket to the game on November 4. Same thing goes for the East Carolina game now scheduled for Sunday, September 24.

If you purchased a ticket for either game but wanted to go on that date and not necessarily to see the scheduled opponent, UConn is offering the option to exchange your tickets for any other home football game for the rest of the season.

You can also exchange your tickets for a gift card, which can be used to purchase any regular season home athletics event during the 2017-18 season.

