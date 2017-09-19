West Haven MMA fighter Nick Newell coming out of retirement

By Published:

(WTNH)–After taking some time off to himself, West Haven mixed martial artist Nick Newell is coming out of retirement.

Newell fought his last fight in October 2015. He says he wanted to just be a normal person. Newell had trained for fights for 15 years prior to stepping away.

The world champ is best known for having only one hand. In his time off, he’s run a successful gym, Fighting Arts Academy in West Haven, and he’s getting married in a few months. So he had to make sure that the Mrs. was okay with him going back to fighting.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s