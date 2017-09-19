West Haven MMA fighter Nick Newell coming out of retirement

(WTNH)–After taking some time off to himself, West Haven mixed martial artist Nick Newell is coming out of retirement.

Newell fought his last fight in October 2015. He says he wanted to just be a normal person. Newell had trained for fights for 15 years prior to stepping away.

The world champ is best known for having only one hand. In his time off, he’s run a successful gym, Fighting Arts Academy in West Haven, and he’s getting married in a few months. So he had to make sure that the Mrs. was okay with him going back to fighting.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm