UNH women’s soccer falls to Pace in double overtime

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Senior Kelly Quigley (Tewksbury, Mass./Tewksbury Memorial) scored a penalty kick goal to even up the match, however it was Pace University midfielder Gabby Lucas with the golden goal for the Setters in double overtime, as the University of New Haven women’s soccer team fell by a 2-1 score in a Northeast-10 conference match on a rainy Tuesday evening.

The Chargers outmatched Pace in regulation, outshooting the Setters 12-9, however the visitors had the shot advantage in overtime, 4-0. Junior keeper Kyra Wolonsavich (Beverly, Mass./Beverly) also made six saves in goal for New Haven.

The first half did not see a goal, but Pace quickly got on board in the first half as Setter forward Victoria Kealy curled in a ball played in from the far right side, beating a diving Wolonsavich in the 56th minute. Pace had the opportunity to extend the lead with a long shot that hit the crossbar, but the Chargers put heavy pressure on Pace on the other end and caused a hand ball just inside the penalty area. Quigley took the penalty kick for the Chargers, leaving the Pace keeper frozen with the successful shot.

In double overtime, Kealy intercepted a Charger pass and headed down field, 1-on-1. Wolonsavich made the initial save, but the ball became lose and Pace was able to collect the spilled ball and score off the rebound to claim the conference win.

With the loss, the Chargers fall to 3-2-2 overall and 0-2-2 in the NE10. Up next for New Haven is a home match against Le Moyne, scheduled to kick off at Kayo Field on Saturday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. For fans who are unable to attend, live stats and video will be available on the Charger Sports Network.

