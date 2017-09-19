Yale defense earning high grades after Week 1 blowout win

(WTNH)–Tony Reno gave his Yale football team a ‘C’ for its 28-point season-opening win over Lehigh on Saturday. Seems like a tough grade, but the players agree.

Cleaning up the penalties and beefing up the ground game are a couple of things the Bulldogs would like to fix before Saturday’s home opener against Cornell.

The strength of this team appears to be its defense–and that’s saying something–after sophomore QB Kurt Rawlings and the offense hung 56 points in Week 1.

“It’s just a culture that’s kind of been taken on by the whole defense, and you can see it, when the ball is run outside the hash, and there are 11 guys outside the hash, that’s a mentality, and that’s intimidating to the other team,” said senior linebacker Matt Oplinger.

Yale and Cornell kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Yale Bowl.

