Yale defense earning high grades after Week 1 blowout win

By Published:

(WTNH)–Tony Reno gave his Yale football team a ‘C’ for its 28-point season-opening win over Lehigh on Saturday. Seems like a tough grade, but the players agree.

Cleaning up the penalties and beefing up the ground game are a couple of things the Bulldogs would like to fix before Saturday’s home opener against Cornell.

The strength of this team appears to be its defense–and that’s saying something–after sophomore QB Kurt Rawlings and the offense hung 56 points in Week 1.

“It’s just a culture that’s kind of been taken on by the whole defense, and you can see it, when the ball is run outside the hash, and there are 11 guys outside the hash, that’s a mentality, and that’s intimidating to the other team,” said senior linebacker Matt Oplinger.

Yale and Cornell kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Yale Bowl.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s