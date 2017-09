(WTNH)–Boxing has lost a legendary fighter.

Jake LaMotta, the fighter whose life was portrayed in the movie “Raging Bull,” passed away on Wednesday. He was 95 years old.

LaMotta had 106 career fights, winning 83 of them. His most famous fights were the ones against Sugar Ray Robinson, whom he beat in 1943, becoming the first man to do so.

LaMotta was known for his ability to take a punch, and he had quite a life, as you can read all about in this Guardian article.

