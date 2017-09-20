“Football is Life” Podcast: How bad are the Giants? Plus NFL recap, college picks and more

The Football is Life Podcast is a podcast all about pigskin. Listen to this recap and commentary of NFL, college and even some CT high school football from Dan Zumpano & Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.



https://mgtvsportzedge.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/football-is-life-episode-2.mp3



In this edition, the guys break down the surprises from Week 2 in the NFL, talk about the New York Giants’ unique struggles, talk college football, and make their picks for next week.

If you’re a football fan, you’ll love this podcast.

Check it out by clicking the audio bar above!

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor