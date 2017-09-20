Former UConn captain Kwame Awuah coming to the Rent with New York City FC

(WTNH)–Professional soccer is coming to Connecticut this weekend. New York City FC will take on the Houston Dynamos at Rentschler Field on Saturday.

One of the guys taking the field for NYCFC is former UConn soccer captain Kwame Awuah. This is his first year playing with the team, so how’s the transition from college to the MLS treating him?

“Soccer is actually my livelihood, my job, and adjusting to the new city life coming from Toronto to Storrs, and now New York City, obviously there’s been a lot of adjustment,” Awuah said.

Game time is 3 p.m. on Saturday. There’s also a free fan fest outside the stadium from 12 to 2 p.m. Tickets are going for just $25.

