Former UConn captain Kwame Awuah coming to the Rent with New York City FC

By Published:

(WTNH)–Professional soccer is coming to Connecticut this weekend. New York City FC will take on the Houston Dynamos at Rentschler Field on Saturday.

One of the guys taking the field for NYCFC is former UConn soccer captain Kwame Awuah. This is his first year playing with the team, so how’s the transition from college to the MLS treating him?

“Soccer is actually my livelihood, my job, and adjusting to the new city life coming from Toronto to Storrs, and now New York City, obviously there’s been a lot of adjustment,” Awuah said.

Game time is 3 p.m. on Saturday. There’s also a free fan fest outside the stadium from 12 to 2 p.m. Tickets are going for just $25.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s