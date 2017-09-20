More patient, understanding Randy Edsall knows UConn rebuild will take time

(WTNH)–So far, the results on the scoreboard may not be what UConn football fans would like to see, and the rebuild of the Huskies may not be happening as quickly as fans would like.

The Huskies will try to bounce back from Saturday’s throttling at the hands of Virginia when they host East Carolina on Sunday.

Yes, Sunday—UConn had to move some things around after their a game against South Florida was cancelled earlier this month due to Hurricane Irma.

Head coach Randy Edsall says his team is getting better in areas. It’s just going to take some time.

“I used to be a very impatient guy. But I think age and experience teaches you a lot of things,” Edsall said. “And so I have become a little bit more– you know, if you ask the kids they might tell you something different– but I think I’ve become a little bit more patient.”

“Patience and urgency are two different things,” Edsall continued. “You still have to have that sense of urgency even though there are certain things from a patience standpoint, you kind of just have to say, ok, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

The rebuild of the Huskies continues on Sunday with a noon kickoff at Rentschler Field.

