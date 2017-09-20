WATCH: Branford soccer edges Shelton, 2-1

(WTNH)–There was a pretty good boys’ soccer game in Branford on Wednesday night. Two undefeated teams took the field, as Shelton visited the Hornets.

First half–Branford gets on the board first. Some nice passing leads to a Cody McCarns score. The Hornets led, 1-0.

In the second half, the Gaels get even. Tyler Carvalho lofts one towards the net, and it appeared to be his goal–a couple of teammates were there too, but looked like he should get credit. We’re all tied at 1.

Branford would add a goal in the second half though and put this one away. 2 to 1 the final score. Check out the highlights in the video above.

