Hamden native, Michigan freshman wideout Tarik Black out with broken foot

By Published:
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black (7) rushes after a reception in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Air Force in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Michigan won 29-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

(WTNH)–Hamden native and Michigan “super frosh” Tarik Black won’t be able to display his considerable talents on the football field any time soon.

The freshman wideout suffered a broken foot in his game against Air Force last week. He had surgery on the foot, which he tweeted went well:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Black would miss an extended period of time, at least several weeks.

The Hamden native and Cheshire Academy grad was one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation as a high schooler, and made an immediate impact at Michigan, catching his first pass for a 46-yard touchdown in the Wolverines’ season opener against Florida. He finished that game with two receptions for 83 yards.

Black caught 4 passes for 11 yards in his second college game (against Cincinnati), and made five catches for 55 yards, including a 24-yard play before suffering the injury against Air Force.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s