Hamden native, Michigan freshman wideout Tarik Black out with broken foot

(WTNH)–Hamden native and Michigan “super frosh” Tarik Black won’t be able to display his considerable talents on the football field any time soon.

The freshman wideout suffered a broken foot in his game against Air Force last week. He had surgery on the foot, which he tweeted went well:

Surgery Went Smooth 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/ayZFUQd7ys — Tarik Black (@LetmeRockk_) September 20, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Black would miss an extended period of time, at least several weeks.

The Hamden native and Cheshire Academy grad was one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation as a high schooler, and made an immediate impact at Michigan, catching his first pass for a 46-yard touchdown in the Wolverines’ season opener against Florida. He finished that game with two receptions for 83 yards.

Black caught 4 passes for 11 yards in his second college game (against Cincinnati), and made five catches for 55 yards, including a 24-yard play before suffering the injury against Air Force.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff