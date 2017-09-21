Highlights: Albertus Magnus men’s soccer knocks off Purchase, 1-0

From AlbertusFalcons.com:

New Haven, Conn. – Junior goalkeeper Joe Russo (North Haven, Conn.) made four saves in net, while Ritchy Jean Pierre (Fairfield, Conn.) scored the game-winning goal to lead the Albertus Magnus College men’s soccer team past SUNY Purchase, 1-0, on Thursday evening in non-conference action at Celentano Field.

FINAL SCORE: Albertus Magnus 1 | SUNY Purchase 0

RECORDS: Albertus Magnus (4-3) | SUNY Purchase (4-4)

HOW IT HAPPENED

With the score knotted at zero at the break, Jean Pierre broke through early in the second stanza for the eventual game-winner. His first tally of the season came at the 50th minute off a feed from junior Tyler Saad (Shelton, Conn.).

Purchase threaten the Falcons at the 77th minute mark as a foul on the hosts forced a pentaly kick, but Anthony Iurillo was unable to score the equalizer as the ball went over the cross bar. The Falcons’ backline, along with Russo, kept the potent Purchase attack off the board for the remainder of the way to secure the home win.

In net, Russo turned aside four shots to record his first shutout of the season. On the opposite end, Jordan Meade recorded two saves in the losing effort for SUNY Purchase. The Panthers’ Jade Aubertin also made an appearance in goal and registered four saves.

INSIDE THE STATS

Albertus Magnus held the advantage in shots, 17-11, including a 7-4 edge in shots on goal.

Both teams registered 10 fouls.

Anthony Iurillo paced the Panthers’ offense with a game-high three shots, including two shots on goal.

Freshman Salah Oumorou (West Haven, Conn.) posted a team-high six shots while freshman Kervin Franco (East Haven, Conn.) added three shots of his own.

UP NEXT

Albertus Magnus returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 23 as the Falcons travel to Standish, Me. to take on Saint Joseph’s of Maine. Kick-off is set 1 p.m. at the SJC Athletics Complex. SUNY Purchase travels to Vermont on Saturday to take on Green Mountain College.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor