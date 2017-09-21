Highlights: Cheshire girls’ soccer blanks Hamden, 5-0

The boy’s and girl’s soccer seasons are in full swing. The ladies at Cheshire are playing out of the ultra-competitive Class LL. On Thursday night, the Rams were hosting Southern Connecticut Conference rival Hamden, against a beautiful backdrop.

Cheshire would take control early, as Kayla Agostinelli with the pass to the birthday girl, Caroline Campion, and she finishes it off for the score. The Rams kept it coming, as Isabelle Pelligrino found the back of the net.

Lila McNamee tucked one in high side later in the first half.

Cheshire goes on to win, 5-0. They’re 2-1 on the season.

Check out the highlights.

