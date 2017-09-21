SCSU football ready to resume longstanding rivalry with AIC

Published:

(WTNH)–Southern Connecticut State University football hoping to get a win this week, playing at rival American International College.

The Owls falling last week to Assumption, but the AIC game is always a big one. It’s the longest running series in Southern football history. Coach Tom Godek says the atmosphere will be electric.

“It’s their first night game up there, and we know that they haven’t won a game yet this year, but we’re expecting their best effort as they always put out there,” Godek said. “They’re a well-coached team, they got some really good players on both sides of the ball, so this is going to be big challenge for us.”

Kickoff is set for 7 tomorrow night in Springfield, Mass.

