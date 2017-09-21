Tradition-rich Bristol Central ready for Game of the Week

(WTNH)–Bristol Central High School is preparing to play in our Game of the Week.

The Rams’ game with Wethersfield received the most votes this week–it actually garnered over 26,500 votes, beating out Derby-Seymour, which posted 21,135.

Rams fans sure are passionate, and they’ll get to see their game streamed live here on SportzEdge.com, starting after the 6:00 news on News 8.

They’ll get to see Jeff Papazian, who is in his fifth year as head coach. Papazian played quarterback for Bristol Central in the late ’90s. His team has a competitive schedule, and is off to a 1-1 start after losing a close game last week to perennial power Windsor.

Bristol Central has a rich football tradition.

