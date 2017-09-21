UConn-bound Wilbur Cross lineman Travis Jones is as unique as they come

(WTNH)–Quarterback, running back, and wide receiver–those are the positions that tend to get the most attention in football. At Wilbur Cross, they’ve got a player that turns heads, and never has to touch the ball to do it.

That’s because he’s 6-5, 350 pounds. Senior lineman Travis Jones is hard to miss out there.

Jones is headed to UConn after high school. He originally committed to Rutgers, but says Randy Edsall coming back made him want to be a Husky. Jones says sometimes he even amuses himself on the field.

“It’s funny when we watch film, [coach] always calls me out when I get a pancake,” Jones said.

“He’s probably the most unique player I’ve ever coached, because it’s just a rare mix of brute strength and size and just quickness,” said head coach John Acquavita. “Long distance wise, 100 yard sprint, he finishes in the top seven or eighth on our team. So its just a unique situation.”

“Nobody’s as big as him so it’s like you just know, like he’s about to demolish them,” said senior lineman Rickqueal Warren.

Catch SportzEdge at 11 p.m. Friday night for more on Jones.

