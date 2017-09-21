UConn football looking to avenge last year’s embarrassing loss to ECU

Published:

(WTNH)–Last year was a low point for UConn football, and arguably its worst performance came against East Carolina. The Huskies went down to Greenville, and got smacked, 41-3.

UConn gave up 430 yards, the offense turned the ball over three times. Just an overall bad trip down South.

ECU comes up to play UConn in East Hartford on Sunday. The Huskies are coming off of another bad loss, though not quite as bad–38-18 at Virginia last week.

They say they haven’t forgotten about last year’s ECU game. They want to move forward, but the loss still motivates them.

“It definitely does. They embarassed us last year,” said senior linebacker Junior Joseph. “I forget what the score was, but I know it was by a lot.”

“That’s something that we want to take to them and give back what they did to us last year so its definetely an edge, what they did to us last year,” said quarterback Bryant Shirreffs. “That was a dark time for sure, but this is just another game and we’ve got to focus on going 1-0 this week.”

UConn and East Carolina kick off at noon at the Rent.

