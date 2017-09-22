Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there).

CIAC Week #3 Football Scoreboard

NVL INTER

Woodland 57, S.Heart/Kaynor 30

CCC DIV. II EAST

Windsor 41, Farmington 0

Middletown 38, Hartford Pub. 16

CCC DIV. II WEST

Brist.Cent. 33, Wethersfield 0

Maloney 34, Brist.East. 7

Platt 36, Newington 14

CCC DIV. III WEST

Rocky Hill 42, Plainville 6

CCC INTER

Berlin 24, NW Catholic 0

Bloomfield 27, Tolland 15

S.Windsor 34, New Britain 21

Bulk/HMTCA/Weav 28, E.Catholic 22

Conard 60, Enfield 46

E.Hartford 30, Simsbury 28

Glastonbury 17, Hall 0

Southington 37, Manchester 0

ECC DIVISION I

NFA 35, Ledyard 6

ECC DIVISION III

Killingly 49, Griswold 0

Plainfield 12, Windham 8

ECC INTER

Bacon Acad. 18, New London 13

East Lyme 28, Stonington 6

Fitch 28, Montville 6

FCIAC DIV. I

New Canaan 61, Trumbull 14

Norwalk 41, Ffld.Ludlowe 21

Ridgefield 46, Bridg.Central 8

FCIAC INTER

Westhill 34, Danbury 10

NVL BRASS

WCA at Kennedy, 7:00 p.m.

NVL COPPER

Ansonia 43, Oxford 0

NVL IRON

Naugatuck 30, Torrington 26

NVL INTER

St.Paul 46, Watertown 32

Wolcott 50, Crosby 14

PEQUOT SASSACUS

Cromwell/Port. 44, Lewis Mills 20

H-K 21, Morgan 7

N.Branford 41, Nonnewaug 14

SCC TIER 1

North Haven 17, Cheshire 14

Shelton 19, Ffld.Prep 15

West Haven 34, ND-WH 14

SCC TIER 2

Daniel Hand 28, Hamden 7

Foran 34, Harding 22

Hillhouse 22, Amity 17

SCC TIER 3

Law 28, Bassick 0

Guilford 23, Creed/Career/Whit. 21

Lyman Hall 19, East Haven 10

Sheehan 41, Branford 19

SCC INTER

Wilbur Cross 14, Xavier 7

SWC COLONIAL

Pomperaug 28, New Milford 26

SWC PATRIOT

ND-Ffld 19, New.Fair. 12

SWC INTER

Bunnell 23, Bethel 0

Masuk 36, Barlow 13

Newtown 14, Brookfield 0

Stratford 21, Weston 16

OTHERS

Quinebaug 42, Vinal/E.Hamp/Goodw. 20

E.O. Smith 43, CREC 8

