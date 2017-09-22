Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off, and here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered like Byron Jones. (A little UConn reference there).
Check out all of the scores from tonight's games, updated throughout the evening right here on this page.
CIAC Week #3 Football Scoreboard
===========================================
************
* Sept. 21 *
************
NVL INTER
Woodland 57, S.Heart/Kaynor 30
************
* Sept. 22 *
************
CCC DIV. II EAST
Windsor 41, Farmington 0
Middletown 38, Hartford Pub. 16
CCC DIV. II WEST
Brist.Cent. 33, Wethersfield 0
Maloney 34, Brist.East. 7
Platt 36, Newington 14
CCC DIV. III WEST
Rocky Hill 42, Plainville 6
CCC INTER
Berlin 24, NW Catholic 0
Bloomfield 27, Tolland 15
S.Windsor 34, New Britain 21
Bulk/HMTCA/Weav 28, E.Catholic 22
Conard 60, Enfield 46
E.Hartford 30, Simsbury 28
Glastonbury 17, Hall 0
Southington 37, Manchester 0
ECC DIVISION I
NFA 35, Ledyard 6
ECC DIVISION III
Killingly 49, Griswold 0
Plainfield 12, Windham 8
ECC INTER
Bacon Acad. 18, New London 13
East Lyme 28, Stonington 6
Fitch 28, Montville 6
FCIAC DIV. I
New Canaan 61, Trumbull 14
Norwalk 41, Ffld.Ludlowe 21
Ridgefield 46, Bridg.Central 8
FCIAC INTER
Westhill 34, Danbury 10
NVL BRASS
WCA at Kennedy, 7:00 p.m.
NVL COPPER
Ansonia 43, Oxford 0
NVL IRON
Naugatuck 30, Torrington 26
NVL INTER
St.Paul 46, Watertown 32
Wolcott 50, Crosby 14
PEQUOT SASSACUS
Cromwell/Port. 44, Lewis Mills 20
H-K 21, Morgan 7
N.Branford 41, Nonnewaug 14
SCC TIER 1
North Haven 17, Cheshire 14
Shelton 19, Ffld.Prep 15
West Haven 34, ND-WH 14
SCC TIER 2
Daniel Hand 28, Hamden 7
Foran 34, Harding 22
Hillhouse 22, Amity 17
SCC TIER 3
Law 28, Bassick 0
Guilford 23, Creed/Career/Whit. 21
Lyman Hall 19, East Haven 10
Sheehan 41, Branford 19
SCC INTER
Wilbur Cross 14, Xavier 7
SWC COLONIAL
Pomperaug 28, New Milford 26
SWC PATRIOT
ND-Ffld 19, New.Fair. 12
SWC INTER
Bunnell 23, Bethel 0
Masuk 36, Barlow 13
Newtown 14, Brookfield 0
Stratford 21, Weston 16
OTHERS
Quinebaug 42, Vinal/E.Hamp/Goodw. 20
E.O. Smith 43, CREC 8