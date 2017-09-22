Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

(WTNH)–Another season of high school football has kicked off

Check out all of the scores from tonight's games

CIAC Week #3 Football Scoreboard
===========================================

************
* Sept. 21 *
************

NVL INTER
Woodland 57, S.Heart/Kaynor 30

************
* Sept. 22 *
************

CCC DIV. II EAST
Windsor 41, Farmington 0
Middletown 38, Hartford Pub. 16

CCC DIV. II WEST
Brist.Cent. 33, Wethersfield 0
Maloney 34, Brist.East. 7
Platt 36, Newington 14

CCC DIV. III WEST
Rocky Hill 42, Plainville 6

CCC INTER
Berlin 24, NW Catholic 0
Bloomfield 27, Tolland 15
S.Windsor 34, New Britain 21
Bulk/HMTCA/Weav 28, E.Catholic 22
Conard 60, Enfield 46
E.Hartford 30, Simsbury 28
Glastonbury 17, Hall 0
Southington 37, Manchester 0

ECC DIVISION I
NFA 35, Ledyard 6

ECC DIVISION III
Killingly 49, Griswold 0
Plainfield 12, Windham 8

ECC INTER
Bacon Acad. 18, New London 13
East Lyme 28, Stonington 6
Fitch 28, Montville 6

FCIAC DIV. I
New Canaan 61, Trumbull 14
Norwalk 41, Ffld.Ludlowe 21
Ridgefield 46, Bridg.Central 8

FCIAC INTER
Westhill 34, Danbury 10

NVL BRASS
WCA at Kennedy, 7:00 p.m.

NVL COPPER
Ansonia 43, Oxford 0

NVL IRON
Naugatuck 30, Torrington 26

NVL INTER
St.Paul 46, Watertown 32
Wolcott 50, Crosby 14

PEQUOT SASSACUS
Cromwell/Port. 44, Lewis Mills 20
H-K 21, Morgan 7
N.Branford 41, Nonnewaug 14

SCC TIER 1
North Haven 17, Cheshire 14
Shelton 19, Ffld.Prep 15
West Haven 34, ND-WH 14

SCC TIER 2
Daniel Hand 28, Hamden 7
Foran 34, Harding 22
Hillhouse 22, Amity 17

SCC TIER 3
Law 28, Bassick 0
Guilford 23, Creed/Career/Whit. 21
Lyman Hall 19, East Haven 10
Sheehan 41, Branford 19

SCC INTER
Wilbur Cross 14, Xavier 7

SWC COLONIAL
Pomperaug 28, New Milford 26

SWC PATRIOT
ND-Ffld 19, New.Fair. 12

SWC INTER
Bunnell 23, Bethel 0
Masuk 36, Barlow 13
Newtown 14, Brookfield 0
Stratford 21, Weston 16

OTHERS
Quinebaug 42, Vinal/E.Hamp/Goodw. 20
E.O. Smith 43, CREC 8

