Highlights: Bristol Central wins big over Wethersfield in SportzEdge Game of the Week

(WTNH)–Our Game of the Week brought us to Bristol Central High School on Friday. The Rams have had some great players over the years, including fifth-year head coach Jeff Papazian.

Now he runs the team from the sideline. He has a pretty good QB to rely on this year in Dathan Hickey.

First quarter, Bristol Central just a few yards out. Hickey hands it off to Darrell Payton. He gets in the end zone. Rams up 6-0.

Second quarter, Bristol Central back on offense. Hickey showing off his arm now. Ball is tipped in the end zone, Nathan Rosa comes down with it. Rams up 14-0.

Rams go on to win 33-0 the final.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson