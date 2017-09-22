Highlights: Bristol Central wins big over Wethersfield in SportzEdge Game of the Week

By and Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Our Game of the Week brought us to Bristol Central High School on Friday. The Rams have had some great players over the years, including fifth-year head coach Jeff Papazian.

Now he runs the team from the sideline. He has a pretty good QB to rely on this year in Dathan Hickey.

First quarter, Bristol Central just a few yards out. Hickey hands it off to Darrell Payton. He gets in the end zone. Rams up 6-0.

Second quarter, Bristol Central back on offense. Hickey showing off his arm now. Ball is tipped in the end zone, Nathan Rosa comes down with it. Rams up 14-0.

Rams go on to win 33-0 the final.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson

