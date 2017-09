(WTNH)–The Cheshire football team dominated the high school football in the 90’s. The Rams won six straight state titles, and added another championship in 2009.

Don Drust, a member of the team during the original title run has put the program back on solid ground. It’s always a great atmosphere in Ram-land.

On Friday night though, the Rams had a tough task, Tony Sagnella’s North Haven Indians.

Chase DeCarlo’s FG in the 4th quarter won it for North Haven, 17-14

