Highlights: Southington blanks Manchester, 37-0

(WTNH)–The 2nd-ranked Southington Blue Knights hosting Manchester. Mike Drury’s guys are a perennial title contender. They looked every bit the part of it on Friday night.

Military vets were on the sidleines as honorary captains on Friday night.

Southington likes to work fast, and they got things going early. Quarterback Will Barmore throws a great ball into the corner. Jamie Lamson comes down with it. It’s 7-0.

They’d go on to win 37-0. Southington is 3-0. The Blue Knights visit Conard next Thursday.

