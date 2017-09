(WTNH)–Xavier of Middletown visiting Wilbur Cross. It was scoreless in the second quarter.

Xavier trying to get something going, a huge gain by Penn State bound Will Levis. He’d find Kyle Macgillis. The Falcons with momentum, but no points.

Still in the second quarter–Sal Barnabey finds D’Yante Howard, and he takes it 65 yards for a touchdown. It was 7-0 Cross at that point.

Jasiah Barnes had the game winning score, 14-7 Cross over Xavier.

