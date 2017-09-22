UConn women’s hockey adds 8-year-old Ashley Greenier to team

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s hockey team opens the season in one week. On Friday, they added another player to their roster.

Eight-year-old Ashley Greenier signed a contract to join the team. The little girl from Vernon is battling DiGeorge Syndrome and through Team Impact, became an official member of the program.

She even got her own stall in the locker room. An event like this really puts everything into perspective for players and coaches.

“It’s a very powerful lesson, just to be grateful for what you have and to help others,” said head coach Chris Mackenzie.

“I think it’s something that you realize things outside of our life actually happen, so just kind of a bigger picture that some people may not have it as easy as us, but there still working just as hard every day,” said senior Marisa Maccario.

Ashley even had a gift for every player on the team– a CD of her favorite music.

