WATCH LIVE: Bristol Central vs. Wethersfield in SportzEdge High School Football Game of the Week

(WTNH)–Welcome to our SportzEdge Game of the Week, between Bristol Central and Wethersfield. You can watch a livestream of the game in the video player above.

These two schools really worked for the Game of the Week honors this week, racking up more than 25,000 votes in our poll. The Rams have an experienced offensive line and a super-athletic quarterback in Dathan Hickey.

Hickey is playing quarterback for Jeff Papazian’s team. It’s just one of the positions the 6-2 senior can play. He prefers defense, though, and that’s what he’ll play in college.

Wethersfield is looking to play the spoiler role after starting the season 0-2.

