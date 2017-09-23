Bristol Central coach Jeff Papazian once starred at QB for the Rams

(WTNH)–Bristol Central is off to a 2-1 start this season after winning on Friday night. The Rams are led by head coach Jeff Papazian. He’s a Bristol guy through and through.

Papazian played quarterback on the team in the late ’90s, throwing and running for touchdowns for the Rams. The players say he doesn’t talk much about the glory days, but every once in a while, he gets out on the field and chucks it around.

Coach said times have changed, but he’s grateful for the opportunity to return to his old school and coach these guys.

Check out the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff