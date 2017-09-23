Bristol Central standout Dathan Hickey is a duel threat on the field and a star in the classroom

Rams off to a 2-1 start with Hickey under center

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Every high school football team has skill players, guys who produce the points.

At Bristol Central, the Rams look to the super athletic Dathan Hickey to provide the spark both offensively and defensively.

Hickey is playing quarterback for Jeff Papazian’s team. (sorry I butchered your name in the video, Jeff)

It’s just one of the positions the 6-2 senior can play. Hickey prefers defense and hopes to play that in college, which has come down to Yale, Army and Elon.

A dual threat on the field, Hickey is also a star in the classroom.

