UConn Football late rally against East Carolina falls short in 41-38 loss

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There are going to be lots of growing pains for the young UConn Football team over the years, but that doesn’t make today’s loss to a winless East Carolina team any easier to take.

The Huskies fought back from 20 points down, but came up short as the clock expired on Sunday.

Coach Randy Edsall’s team was down 27-14 at the half, but it could have been a lot worse.

In the opening play of the third quarter, East Carolina quarterback Thomas Sirk looked deep and hit Davon Grayson for a 75 yard touchdown. The score was 34-14 Pirates before the crowd could even sit back down.

But, the Huskies fought back.

Former Ansonia star Arkell Newsome had what may have been the best game of his career. He found the end zone from eight yards out to cut the lead down to 13.

After a UConn field goal, quarterback Bryant Shirreffs hit Newsome in the flat. In open space, Newsome made a couple guys miss before sprinting down the sideline for the touchdown. Suddenly, it’s a three point game.

The Huskies got a stop on defense and left it up to kicker Mike Tarbutt to tie it. However, he missed it wide right and the Huskies comeback ended three points short.

UConn is now 1-2 on the season. Next, the team will travel to Dallas for a Saturday contest against Southern Methodist University. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

