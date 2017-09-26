As big as he is, Aaron Judge isn’t messing with Mike Tyson

(WTNH)–Mike Tyson was at Yankee Stadium before the game on Tuesday, as the Bronx Bombers got set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Iron Mike met with Yankees players like Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge, but they didn’t want to get on his bad side.

“Oh boy. Oh boy, the champ. I don’t think I can mess with the champ,” Aaron Judge said.

“If I throw a right at Mike Tyson, you got my back?” our own John Pierson asked Hicks.

“Yeah, yeah, I got your back.” Then he laughed as Pierson added, “from the locker room.”

