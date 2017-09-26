As big as he is, Aaron Judge isn’t messing with Mike Tyson

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Mike Tyson was at Yankee Stadium before the game on Tuesday, as the Bronx Bombers got set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Iron Mike met with Yankees players like Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge, but they didn’t want to get on his bad side.

“Oh boy. Oh boy, the champ. I don’t think I can mess with the champ,” Aaron Judge said.

“If I throw a right at Mike Tyson, you got my back?” our own John Pierson asked Hicks.

“Yeah, yeah, I got your back.” Then he laughed as Pierson added, “from the locker room.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s