Giants co-owner ‘very unhappy’ with Beckham’s TD celebration

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 photo, New York Giants co-owner John Mara walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. A visibly shaken Giants owner John Mara said Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 he was fine with the NFL's suspension of placekicker Josh Brown for one game, despite allegations Brown abused his ex-wife as many as 20 times prior to the Giants signing Brown to a two-year extension last spring. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants say they will internally handle Odell Beckham Jr.’s embarrassing post-touchdown celebration.

Co-owner John Mara said in an email Tuesday that he was unhappy with Beckham’s behavior Sunday in Philadelphia.

The dynamic wide receiver pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NFL probably will fine him.

“I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara wrote in his email.

Beckham had nine catches for 79 yards and two TDs, including a one-handed one.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

More stories by mgshare

Related Posts