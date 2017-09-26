Guilford boys soccer ready for showdown with rival Hand of Madison

By Published:

Nothing like a rivalry game to make it all that much more intriguing. Guilford and Hand of Madison boys soccer are both undefeated…

The two set to go at it tomorrow night Guilford 7-0 the Tigers 6-0-1 Guilford getting it done with good defense, they’ve got an experienced group of players used to playing in their system..

Guilford looking forward to this one. Hand won a state title last season. Coach Joe Maher says this is what its all about.

“It’s always the big one and you never know whats going to happen. Hand is always a competitive and excellent team, they’re well-coached and I’m excited to play, hats why we play the game, to play in games against Had,” the coach said.

“We’ve playing against them for years, but e just have to take it like any other match, just come into it with the same mentality that we’ve been coming in for the last seven games, we know how they play and we know that they’re going to be a tough opponent in the states and SCCs, but we just have to come into it like any other game,” said senior Ethan Skinner.

