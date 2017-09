(WTNH)–Aaron Judge has had one of the greatest rookie seasons in Major League Baseball history. Not only did he erase Mark McGwire’s nearly 30-year-old record for most home runs in a rookie year (49), he’s also posted a .420 on-base percentage and driven in 111 runs.

He’s on a short list of names who could wind up winning the American League MVP.

Our own John Pierson caught up with the Judge for a one-on-one interview for our Yankees pregame special.

Check it out above.

