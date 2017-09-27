Boston teams launch initiative to fight racism, hate speech

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston area’s five major professional sports teams are unveiling a joint initiative to fight racism and hate speech.

The Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution are launching the “Take the Lead” project on Thursday at Fenway Park.

The event includes the debut of a public service announcement featuring current players from all five teams opposing racism, hate, inequality, and discrimination. The video will be shown at Fenway, Gillette Stadium, and the TD Garden.

Former players from the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics, team executives, civil rights leaders and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are scheduled to attend.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy previously said the effort was sparked by two racist incidents at Fenway Park in May, including one when an opposing player was called a racial slur.

This story has been changed to correct that the event is scheduled for Thursday, not Wednesday.

