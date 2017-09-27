“Football is Life” Podcast: Is Odell Beckham Jr. worth the hassle for the Giants?, and much more

By Published:
New York Giants' Odell Beckham walks the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The “Football is Life Podcast” is a podcast all about pigskin. Listen to this recap and commentary of NFL, college and even some CT high school football from Dan Zumpano & Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

No anthem talk here. Just football. The guys discuss the Pats’ close call versus Houston, and whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. is worth all of the nonsense for the G-men.

If you’re a football fan, you’ll love this podcast.

Check it out by clicking the audio bar above!

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s