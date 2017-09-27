“Football is Life” Podcast: Is Odell Beckham Jr. worth the hassle for the Giants?, and much more

The “Football is Life Podcast” is a podcast all about pigskin. Listen to this recap and commentary of NFL, college and even some CT high school football from Dan Zumpano & Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

No anthem talk here. Just football. The guys discuss the Pats’ close call versus Houston, and whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. is worth all of the nonsense for the G-men.

If you’re a football fan, you’ll love this podcast.

Check it out by clicking the audio bar above!

